Hindi film to be screened in Manipur after 20 years

Imphal: For the first time in more than two decades, a Hindi film will be screened in ethnic strife-hit Manipur on Independence Day.
Tribal organisation Hmar Students’ Association (HSA) has planned to screen a Hindi film at Rengkai (Lamka) in Churachandpur district on Tuesday evening. However, it did not disclose the name of the movie.
On Monday, the HSA in a statement said, “This is to show our defiance and opposition to terror groups which have subjugated the tribals for decades.”
“Join us in taking a pledge to continue our fight for freedom and justice,” it added.
The HSA said the last Hindi film that was publicly screened in Manipur was ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ in 1998.
“We will be declaring our freedom from the anti-national terror groups who have announced a boycott of Independence Day,” the statement added.
The ban on screening of Hindi films was imposed in September 2000 by rebel outfit Revolutionary Peoples’ Front.
Officials said that within a week of imposing the ban on September 12, rebels had burnt 6,000 to 8,000 video and audio cassettes and compact discs in Hindi collected from outlets in the state.
Though the RPF gave no reason for the ban in the northeastern state, cable operators said the militant group feared negative impact of Bollywood on the state’s language and culture.
