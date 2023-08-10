24 beggars from India posing as victims of natural disaster caught in Nepal

Kathmandu: Twenty-four beggars from India, including 12 minors, who were carrying fake documents and posed as the victims of a natural disaster were detained by Nepal police and later sent back.
All 24 people belonging to Rajasthan were detained while they were begging in the streets of Birtamod, the Nepalese side of the Indo-Nepal border area, according to the police.
They were begging for money by carrying small children as little as six months old on different pretexts.
They were carrying fake documents which claimed they were victims of natural disasters in India and had lost their homes due to the disaster.
The police with the help of Birtamod Municipality found them staying in a rented room in a group at the Birtamod Buspark.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
They detained them and took them to the other side of the border at the Mechi Bridge in the Kakarvitta area in their van, according to the police.
According to the police, the number of beggars from across the border starts increasing in Nepal as the festival season approaches.
Also read: Still India’s sporting powerhouse: Manipur athletes fight for normalcy
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- 24 beggars from India posing as victims of natural disaster caught in Nepal
- Nagaland: Drugs worth Rs 9.45 cr seized in Kohima since January
- In Arunachal, efforts made to clean Yagamso river, 230 bags of waste collected
- Assam: AAP raises concern over palm oil cultivation impact on ecology
- Nagaland has lowest recorded crime: CM Neiphiu Rio
- ISRO plans proper touchdown of Vikram lander even if sensors fail