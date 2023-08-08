1,532 personnel of CAPFs, NSG, Assam Rifles committed suicide since 2011: Govt

New Delhi: As many as 1,532 personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces, the Assam Rifles and the National Security Guard have committed suicide since 2011, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
The minister of state for home said no such case caused due to harassment by the system has been reported.
The total number of cases of suicides committed by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Assam Rifles and National Security Guard personnel since 2011 is 1,532, he said in a written reply.
Rai said a task force has been set up to identify relevant risk factors and relevant risk groups as well as suggest remedial measures for prevention of suicides and fratricides in CAPFs and Assam Rifles.
The report of the task force is awaited, he said.
Also Read | Manipur: Assam Rifles replaced with CRPF along Bishnupur-Kangvai road
