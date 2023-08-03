Govt imposes import restrictions on laptops, tablets

New Delhi: The government on Thursday imposed import restrictions on laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, ultra small form factor computers and servers with immediate effect.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in a notification said that exemption from import licensing is provided for up to 20 items per consignment for R&D, testing, benchmarking and evaluation, repair and return, product development purposes.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The move is expected to cut imports from countries like China.

“Import of laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, and ultra small form factor computers, servers… is ‘restricted’ with immediate effect,” it said.

Products under restrictions need license or permission from the government.

Also Read | Who’s afraid of quantum computing?

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









