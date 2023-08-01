Govt invests in multiple projects to boost connectivity in NE

New Delhi: Union Minister for Ministry of Development of Northeastern Region G. Kishan Reddy informed the Lok Sabha on Monday that the government is making remarkable strides to improve connectivity in the Northeastern states through substantial investments.
In a major push to improve connectivity, the government has allocated a whopping Rs. 81,941 crore for 19 railway infrastructure projects spanning 1909 km, currently at various stages of implementation. According to sources, 482 km of rail lines have already been completed.
The aviation sector is also set to witness a transformation with the Ministry of Civil Aviation operationalising airports at Rupsi, Tezu, Tezpur, Pasighat, Jorhat, Lilabari, Shillong, Pakyong, Itanagar, and Dimapur under the UDAN scheme. This move will facilitate 64 routes in the region, bringing improved air connectivity to the Northeastern states. Additionally, significant progress is being made in 13 major infrastructure projects worth Rs. 1,543.70 crore in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura.
To strengthen road connectivity, the government has undertaken 261 projects, with a total cost of Rs. 1,02,594 crore, through various agencies. The Ministry of Development of Northeastern Region has also sanctioned 77 road projects valued at Rs. 3,372.58 crore.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Meanwhile, the North Eastern Council (NEC) has pledged its support by approving 51 projects worth Rs. 4,345.16 crore.
These comprehensive initiatives are set to boost economic growth and significantly enhance the overall well-being of the people in the Northeast.
Department of Expenditure, Ministry Finance, under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment for 2022-23 and 2023-24 has released funds to the Northeastern states as detailed below:
With improved transportation infrastructure, the region is poised to witness greater progress and development, officials said.
Also Read | Opinion: Can ‘disarmament’ solve the Manipur crisis?
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Arunachal: No sighting of elephants in Namdapha Tiger Reserve
- Govt invests in multiple projects to boost connectivity in NE
- Assam CM, ministers to visit over 25,000 villages to take governance to people
- Meghalaya to host job fair for unemployed nurses
- Mizoram: Cabinet approves establishment of state-run university
- Arunachal: AR hosts outreach activity for students in Changlang dist