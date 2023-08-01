Govt invests in multiple projects to boost connectivity in NE

New Delhi: Union Minister for Ministry of Development of Northeastern Region G. Kishan Reddy informed the Lok Sabha on Monday that the government is making remarkable strides to improve connectivity in the Northeastern states through substantial investments.

In a major push to improve connectivity, the government has allocated a whopping Rs. 81,941 crore for 19 railway infrastructure projects spanning 1909 km, currently at various stages of implementation. According to sources, 482 km of rail lines have already been completed.

The aviation sector is also set to witness a transformation with the Ministry of Civil Aviation operationalising airports at Rupsi, Tezu, Tezpur, Pasighat, Jorhat, Lilabari, Shillong, Pakyong, Itanagar, and Dimapur under the UDAN scheme. This move will facilitate 64 routes in the region, bringing improved air connectivity to the Northeastern states. Additionally, significant progress is being made in 13 major infrastructure projects worth Rs. 1,543.70 crore in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura.

To strengthen road connectivity, the government has undertaken 261 projects, with a total cost of Rs. 1,02,594 crore, through various agencies. The Ministry of Development of Northeastern Region has also sanctioned 77 road projects valued at Rs. 3,372.58 crore.

Meanwhile, the North Eastern Council (NEC) has pledged its support by approving 51 projects worth Rs. 4,345.16 crore.

These comprehensive initiatives are set to boost economic growth and significantly enhance the overall well-being of the people in the Northeast.

Department of Expenditure, Ministry Finance, under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment for 2022-23 and 2023-24 has released funds to the Northeastern states as detailed below:

With improved transportation infrastructure, the region is poised to witness greater progress and development, officials said.

