Rijiju seeks EU cooperation in documenting marine biodiversity

New Delhi: Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday sought to collaborate with the European Union in using innovative and non-invasive approaches for inventorisation and documentation of marine biodiversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction.
Rijiju mentioned this during his meeting with Virginijus Sinkevicius, the European Commissioner for Environment, Ocean and Fisheries.
He told the visiting leader that the ministry is engaged in inventorisation and documentation of marine biodiversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction.
“It seeks collaboration with the EU in using innovative and non-invasive approaches such as machine learning, artificial intelligence towards this endeavour,” an official statement said.
Rijiju met Sinkevicius to discuss the common issues such as blue economy, marine litter, marine biodiversity, marine protected areas and ocean and fisheries dialogue.
“Blue economy is an important agenda for both the parties and jointly wants to develop sustainable practices and conservation of ecosystems as priority. India requires the European Union (EU) to provide technical support for Ocean Accounting Framework,” the statement said.
It noted that India has supported the EU’s proposal for marine protected areas in the Antarctic ocean that, when approved by the Convention on the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources, will result in the conservation of one per cent of marine areas.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Rijiju also highlighted marine pollution as an important area of concern.
“The EU commissioner also mentioned that not only cleaning the oceans but preventing the plastics from their source was important and hoped that the legally binding agreement is achieved at the earliest,” the statement said.
Also Read | Still India’s sporting powerhouse: Manipur athletes fight for normalcy
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Rijiju seeks EU cooperation in documenting marine biodiversity
- Nepali, Norwegian climbers set world record; scale 14 peaks in three months
- Over 600 Meiteis flee Mizoram amid tension over Manipur viral video
- India strongly condemns China’s issuance of stapled visas to Arunachal sportspersons
- Manipur: Gunfight breaks out in Bishnupur; house torched
- Two from Arunachal selected as international Wushu judges