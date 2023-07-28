Rijiju seeks EU cooperation in documenting marine biodiversity

New Delhi: Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday sought to collaborate with the European Union in using innovative and non-invasive approaches for inventorisation and documentation of marine biodiversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction.

Rijiju mentioned this during his meeting with Virginijus Sinkevicius, the European Commissioner for Environment, Ocean and Fisheries.

He told the visiting leader that the ministry is engaged in inventorisation and documentation of marine biodiversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction.

“It seeks collaboration with the EU in using innovative and non-invasive approaches such as machine learning, artificial intelligence towards this endeavour,” an official statement said.

Rijiju met Sinkevicius to discuss the common issues such as blue economy, marine litter, marine biodiversity, marine protected areas and ocean and fisheries dialogue.

“Blue economy is an important agenda for both the parties and jointly wants to develop sustainable practices and conservation of ecosystems as priority. India requires the European Union (EU) to provide technical support for Ocean Accounting Framework,” the statement said.

It noted that India has supported the EU’s proposal for marine protected areas in the Antarctic ocean that, when approved by the Convention on the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources, will result in the conservation of one per cent of marine areas.

Rijiju also highlighted marine pollution as an important area of concern.

“The EU commissioner also mentioned that not only cleaning the oceans but preventing the plastics from their source was important and hoped that the legally binding agreement is achieved at the earliest,” the statement said.

