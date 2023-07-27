'Nuts & Bolts': Book discusses seven inventions that changed the world

New Delhi: Award-winning engineer and author Roma Agrawal in her new book, “Nuts and Bolts”, deconstructs most complex feats of engineering into seven fundamental inventions: the nail, spring, wheel, lens, magnet, string and pump.
Tracing the surprising journeys of these inventions through the millennia, the book, published by Hachette India, reveals “how handmade Roman nails led to modern skyscrapers, how the potter’s wheel enabled space exploration and how humble lenses helped her conceive a child against the odds”.
“Each of these objects is itself a wonder of design, the result of many iterations and refinements. Together, they have enabled humanity to see the invisible, build the spectacular, communicate across vast distances, and even escape our planet,” writes Agrawal, best known for working on the design of ‘The Shard’ — Western Europe’s tallest tower — in the book.
What made the author zero in on these seven objects for the book?
As per Agrawal, even when she thought about larger and more complex objects — diggers, skyscrapers, factories, tunnels, electrical grids, cars, satellites and so on — she would come back to the same seven foundational innovations only.
“We join things together: the nail. We need something that rotates or revolves: the wheel. We need power, and technology that can store it: batteries, sure, but more fundamentally, the spring.
“Magnetism (and electricity) allow us to manipulate things from a distance; the lens lets us play with the path of light. String gives us a strong material that is also flexible. To move water and keep us alive, we fashion pumps,” she explains.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
According to the publishers, the book invites readers to marvel at these “small but perfectly formed inventions, sharing the stories of the remarkable, and often unknown, scientists and engineers who made them possible”.
“The nuts and bolts that make up our world may be tiny, and are often hidden, but they’ve changed our lives in dramatic ways,” it added.
“Nuts and Bolts”, priced at Rs 799, is currently available for purchase across online and offline stores.
Also Read | IMF ‘encourages’ India to remove export ban on non-basmati white rice
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- New research shines light on Sri Lanka’s fireflies
- ‘Nuts & Bolts’: Book discusses seven inventions that changed the world
- Arunachal: 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas observed with patriotic fervor
- Sikkim extends maternity and paternity leaves for govt employees
- Centre commits investment of Rs 1,126 cr in 5 NE waterway projects
- From Big B to AI kids, Assam police to create awareness on ‘sharenting’