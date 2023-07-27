Delhi University to extend help to students from violence-hit Manipur: Vice-chancellor

New Delhi: Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Wednesday said the university is ready to extend all possible help to its students from Manipur affected by the ethnic strife in the state.
Asked about Delhi University’s plan for its students from violence-hit areas in Manipur, he said a student in distress can contact the university administration which will try to make some provisions separately if such a need arises.
“The whole country understands the problems of Manipur. The University of Delhi is ready to provide all possible help to all such aggrieved students,” Singh said.
“If any student has any problem, then he can contact the DU administration. We are ready to help in any way. If there is a need to make some provisions separately, the university will try to make them,” he added.
More than 160 people have died since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3.
At a press conference here on Thursday over three years of National Education Policy, the vice-chancellor enumerated the achievements of Delhi University regarding NEP 2020.
“The National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) was launched by the government on July 29, 2020, to improve the education system. Delhi University took the initiative of being the first one in the country to implement it,” he said.
The vice-chancellor informed the press conference that Undergraduate Curriculum Framework-2022 has been designed to give flexibility to students in developing their academic path with a multidisciplinary approach.
In response to a question, the vice-chancellor said a student from a different university wishing to join Delhi University after passing a three-year undergraduate programme will get admission to the two-year post-graduate programme.
Those who have passed a four-year undergraduate programme will get admission to a one-year post-graduate programme, he said.
The vice-chancellor said that MoUs are being signed with foreign universities and plans are being prepared for joint degree programmes.
Asked about teaching 22 Indian languages at the university, he said teachers would be taken in if there are students who wish to study these languages.
Singh also said that registration has started for the Competency Enhancement Scheme.
“Applicants below the age of 60 years will be admitted based on essential qualifications for the course. Admission for senior citizens will be based on merit and age will get 70 per cent and 30 per cent weightage, respectively,” he said.
