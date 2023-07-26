Six bills introduced in Lok Sabha amid opposition protest over Manipur

New Delhi: Six bills, including the one to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday amid protests by opposition members over the violence in Manipur.
Soon after laying of papers, Speaker Om Birla asked Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai to introduce the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023.
Manish Tewari of the Congress opposed the introduction of the bill, claiming the House lacked “legislative competence” to do so.
He said the measure transgresses on the right to privacy and separation of power and suffers from the malady of excessive delegation.
The bill was later introduced by a voice vote.
The House then took up the moving of a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government.
After that, five other bills were introduced amid slogan-shouting by opposition members over the Manipur issue.
Minister Rai then moved to introduce the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023. The bill was introduced by a voice vote with no opposition member opposing its introduction.
The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was also introduced by Rai following a voice vote. Hasnain Masoodi of the National Conference opposed the introduction of the measure claiming that the Reorganisation Act is a “constitutionally suspect law”.
He said the matter is sub judice as the Supreme Court is examining the matter. “It is against constitutional propriety to amend an Act which is under judicial scrutiny,” he said.
Union ministers Virendra Kumar and Arjun Munda then introduced the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023, respectively.
Union minister Pralhad Joshi introduced the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023.
Opposing its introduction, N K Premachandran of the Revolutionary Socialist Party said it is against the principle of federalism.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India's largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our 'independent' status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
He said it will adversely affect public sector undertakings as well as the safety and security of the nation. He said multi-national corporations will benefit from the amendment bill.
Joshi said no objection can be raised on the legislative competence of Parliament with the regard to amending the mines and minerals law.
The bill was introduced after a voice vote.
Also Read | Cong to move no-confidence motion over Manipur issue against Modi govt
