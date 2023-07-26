New Delhi: Opposition members on Wednesday walked out from the Rajya Sabha in protest against the government’s stance on the demand for a discussion on the Manipur issue.
When the Upper House of Parliament reassembled for the post lunch period, Deputy Chairman Harivansh called Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda to move the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 amid demand from the opposition members for discussion on the Manipur issue.
He then gave the floor to Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge who asked the deputy chairman not to shut his mic in jest.
Harivansh, in turn, asked Kharge to listen to him as well after he spoke.
Kharge said the opposition wanted a discussion on the Manipur issue as well as a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said that they are still waiting for it.
He said even after five days, the prime minister has not come to the House and even he is watching the proceedings from his office.
The Leader of Opposition wondered why the prime minister was not giving a statement.
As a consequence, he said, the opposition parties have not been able to put forward their views even as the whole country is willing to listen to them.
The government is not giving the opportunity to the opposition put forth their views and is also not listening to their demand, he alleged.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
In protest against the stand of the government, Kharge said, “We are staging a walkout.”
Harivansh asked the opposition members to listen to him before walking out but in vain.
The Manipur issue has rocked the proceedings of the Monsoon session of Rajya Sabha since it started last week.
Also Read | Indian women’s softball team set to debut at Asian Games
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nagaland: War veterans honoured as Kargil Diwas observed
- Oppn walks out of Rajya Sabha over govt’s stance on Manipur issue
- Assam: CM Himanta assures justice in triple murder case
- Ready to cross LoC if need arises, civilians should be ready to support forces: Rajnath
- How will TIPRA Motha fare without Pradyot Debbarman at top?
- Rs 336 crore allocated to NFR for safety upgrades in 2023-24