New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a “comprehensive” statement in both houses of Parliament on the violence in Manipur.
He said the situation in the northeast was fragile and the repercussions of the Manipur violence seem to be spilling over to other states too, asserting that it was not good for the country’s sensitive border states.
Kharge said 83 days of unabated violence in Manipur require that the prime minister make a comprehensive statement in Parliament.
“Stories of absolute horror are now slowly trickling down. INDIA demands answers from the Modi Government on Manipur violence,” he said on Twitter.
Kharge said it was high time that Modi sheds his “ego” and takes the country into confidence on Manipur.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“PM Modi must tell what his government is doing to improve the situation and when will normalcy return in Manipur,” he said.
The opposition has been demanding a statement from the prime minister in both houses of Parliament on the situation in Manipur, followed by a discussion.
Also Read | Police looking to arrest those sharing Myanmar video as Manipur incident
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Harmony unveiled: Ziro Festival of Music to mark 10 years this year
- Make comprehensive statement in both houses of Parliament on Manipur violence: Cong chief
- Two-day Vijay Diwas event to begin on Tuesday, preparations underway
- DCW chief meets families of women stripped, paraded in Manipur
- Mizoram: Myanmar national among 3 arrested by NIA
- MNF does not subscribe to all policies of NDA: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga