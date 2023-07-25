New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday as opposition parties continued with their protests on Manipur violence.
Members from various opposition parties, including the Congress, sought to raise the Manipur issue immediately after the House convened and some of them shouted slogans.
A visibly peeved Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged the members not to indulge in sloganeering, saying it will not help resolve the issues and requested them to be on their seats.
He told them that the Question Hour should continue as important issues are to be discussed and that time will be given to them to raise their issues.
Further, Birla said the members should uphold the decorum of the House and discuss important issues.
When the proceedings commenced, Opposition members were infuriated as very few BJP members were present in the House as most of them had attended the BJP’s weekly Parliamentary party meeting in the morning and were apparently on their way to the House.
More BJP members started coming into the House after the Question Hour began.
Two questions were taken up during the Question Hour but no supplementaries were asked by the Congress members whose names were listed. As the protests continued, the proceedings were adjourned within three minutes of convening and now the House will meet again at 2 pm.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Opposition parties have been protesting the ethnic violence in Manipur and have been demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Parliament proceedings have been disrupted over the Manipur issue since the Monsoon session started on July 20.
Also Read | Police looking to arrest those sharing Myanmar video as Manipur incident
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- 718 Myanmarese entered Manipur illegally last week: Home Dept
- Assam: Drugs worth Rs 45 cr seized, 3 arrested
- NCPCR seeks FIR against CPI(M) leader for blaming minor for assaulting Manipur women
- Lok Sabha adjourns till 2 pm amid Oppn protests on Manipur violence
- One more arrested in Manipur viral video case
- 41 Meiteis reach Assam from Mizoram after threat over Manipur video