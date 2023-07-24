New Delhi: Several opposition MPs, including the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, have given adjournment notices under Rule 267 for a discussion on the Manipur situation and a statement from the prime minister in the Upper House of Parliament.
Besides Kharge, AAP MP Raghav Chadha, Congress MPs Naseer Hussain, Jebi Mather and Amee Jagnik and Ranjeet Ranjan have given adjournment notices demanding a statement from the prime minister and a discussion under Rule 267.
“We demand a statement to be made by the Prime Minister in the House on the burning and emotive issue of Manipur which is adversely affecting the Indian democratic polity followed by a detailed and comprehensive discussion,” Kharge said in his notice.
“That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss the Centre and state Government’s failure to control the raging violence and to restore peace and normalcy in the state of Manipur…,” the notice said.
Kharge said in the last few days alone, a fresh round of violence has resulted in the killing of more than 10 people, while several others were injured, besides fresh incidents of arson, kidnappings and mob attacks in the northeastern state.
“Prime Minister’s shocking and unprecedented dereliction of duty and abandonment of Manipur for over nearly 80 days;
“Home Minister’s absolute failure in resolving the issue at hand and establishing and facilitating the peace process and efforts in the state despite his visit to the state,” the Congress president said in his notice.
Manipur has been engulfed in ethnic violence since May 3. More than 160 people have lost their lives in the violence.
