E-auction of 808 FM radio stations soon: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: The government will soon conduct an e-auction of 808 FM radio stations across 284 cities to further increase the footprint of radio communication, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said on Sunday.
Addressing the Regional Community Radio Sammelan (North) here, Thakur said the government has also eased the processes for getting a license to operate radio stations, particularly community radio, by reducing the number of compliances.
He said India currently has 388 FM radio stations in 113 cities across 26 states and five Union Territories.
“Government is now planning a third batch of e-auction of 808 channels across 284 cities soon to further expand radio services,” Thakur said.
