Mount Kailash to become accessible from India September onwards

Pithoragarh: From September this year, devotees will be able to visit Mount Kailash, believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva, from the Indian territory.
Officials said that the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has started the work on cutting the road from KMVN Huts in Nabhidhang in Pithoragarh district to Lipulekh pass on the India-China border, which will be completed by September.
Vimal Goswami, Chief Engineer of BRO’s Diamond Project, said, “We have started the work of cutting the road from KMVN Huts to Lipulekh Pass in Nabhidhang, about six and a half kilometres long.”
After the completion of the road, ‘Kailash View Point’ will be ready along the road.
Hirak Project has been given the responsibility of developing ‘Kailash View Point’ by the Indian government.
Goswami said that a lot of road-cutting work has been done and if the weather is favourable, it will be completed by September.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The Kailash-Mansarovar yatra through the Lipulekh Pass, which was postponed due to the Covid pandemic, has not resumed.
Such a long stall has contributed to the efforts by the Indian government in forging an alternative path for the devotees to access Mount Kailash.
Also Read | Nepal forms 4-member committee to probe chopper crash near Mt. Everest
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya ranks top in polygyny rate, CM Sangma expresses concern
- Can you trust AI? Here’s why you shouldn’t
- Mount Kailash to become accessible from India September onwards
- Why it’s so difficult to figure out what to do with your life – and three steps to take
- Health Ministry asks states to report violations of e-cigarette ban
- India, US agree to work towards broader, deeper bilateral Drug Policy Framework