G20 destinations have put India on global tourism map: Govt

New Delhi: G20 meetings in India have fostered collaboration among governments, private sector and other stakeholders, and locations hosting these events have “attracted global attention and put India on the global tourism map”, the Parliament was informed on Thursday.

In a written response to a query in Rajya Sabha, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said infrastructure has been upgraded at host cities and various initiatives have been taken up for building the capacity of stakeholders for successful conduct of events.

He was asked in a written query as to whether the government has made any assessment of the impact of the G-20 Summit to be held in India, on the tourism sector of the country.

“No formal assessment of the impact has been done but G20 meetings have

resulted in increased visibility of prominent tourist destinations of India,” the minister said in his response.

“During India’s G-20 Presidency, more than 200 meetings are planned at over 60 locations across the country. All these destinations have attracted global attention and put India on the global tourism map. G20 meetings have fostered collaboration between governments, private sector and other stakeholders to provide a memorable experience for the G20 delegates visiting India,” the minister said.

Various heritage monuments in and around the host cities were also spruced up for excursion of G20 delegates and provided them with an opportunity to witness India’s rich natural and cultural heritage. Apart from the excursions and immersive experiences, G20 meetings have been a great platform to showcase the art, culture and traditions of the region, Reddy said.

Art and craft bazaars were set up by state governments during the Tourism Working Group meetings showcasing local handicrafts and artisans and facilitating community participation. The delegates showed enthusiastic participation in ‘Do-It-Yourself; activities organised at the Craft Bazaar offering hands-on experience of local arts and handicrafts. Furthermore, the souvenir gifts presented to the delegates showcased regional craftsmanship, he added.

The Ministry of Tourism also inked several significant memoranda of understanding (MoUs) during the Tourism Working Group meetings, paving way for development and promotion of the tourism sector in the country.

Recognising the immense potential of film tourism, an MoU was signed with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) for its promotion and development. Another MoU was signed with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) underscoring the importance of promotion and development of ecotourism in India.

An MoU was also signed between United Nations World Tourism Organisation

and the Ministry of Tourism to enhance cooperation and collaboration on key

programmatic areas related to tourism promotion and development, Reddy said.

In a written response to another query on whether several schemes are being implemented jointly by the Centre and the state government to make Ayodhya a world tourist centre, he said, under the Museum Grant Scheme of the Union Ministry of Culture, the work of development of “Digital Ramayana Gallery (Digital Intervention) at International Ram Katha Museum and Art Gallery, Ayodhya” has been implemented jointly by the central and state governments.

