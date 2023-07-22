DCW chief writes to Manipur DGP for visit to state racked by ethnic violence

New Delhi: Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal on Friday wrote to DGP Manipur on her plans to visit the strife-torn state in the wake of surfacing of a video that showed two women being paraded naked by members of a rival tribe.
Maliwal had on Thursday written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi too, urging him to take steps in the matter.
In her letter to Manipur DGP, she said she plans to visit the state on July 23 to assess the situation there and submit a fact-finding report.
“As a woman and as a citizen of this country, I feel deeply aggrieved by these gross human rights violations and the apparent failure of the State in protecting its women and girls,” she said.
“In light of the same, I have decided to visit the state of Manipur and interact with the survivors of sexual violence therein and give a fact finding report to the government. In this regard, I wish to inform you that I shall be reaching Imphal July 23 2023,” she said.
She sought the senior officer’s help in facilitating a meeting with the two women in the video and a visit to the relief camps housing women and girls.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced online on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities in the state’s Kangpokpi district paraded naked by a mob from the other side.
Taking suo moto action in the matter, the Manipur Police the same night registered a case of abduction, gang rape, and murder at Nongpok Sekmai Police Station in Thoubal district against unidentified men.
Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident since, according to official sources.
Also Read | Manipur Naga groups seek fast-track justice for women paraded naked
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Arunachal police, AR nabs two ULFA-I cadres in Tirap
- India to hand over missile corvette INS Kirpan to Vietnam
- Civil society orgs stages protest in Odisha against Manipur shocker
- Oppenheimer: Nolan turns thought-provoking biopic into big-scale spectacle
- Manipur video : Barbaric, shameful say Manipur personalities
- AJP calls for dismissal of Biren Singh govt over Manipur strife