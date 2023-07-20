New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 PM on Thursday after opposition members created uproar demanding a discussion on the Manipur violence issue under Rule 267.

Soon after the House met at 12 noon, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar accepted eight notices by members for a short duration discussion under the rule.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said the government has no objections and was ready for a discussion.

When the chairman allowed the notices for a short duration discussion on Manipur, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised objections and said all the business of the House be suspended first and their notices for a discussion on Manipur under Rule 267 be taken up.

“How the Leader of the house suddenly gets up and says we are ready for a discussion. We have given notices under Rule 267 for suspending all other business of the House and then take this us. Let prime minister give statement and we will discuss,” he told the chairman.

Rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha pertains to suspension of rules.

“Any member, may, with the consent of the Chairman, move that any rule may be suspended in its application to a motion related to the business listed before the Council of that day and if the motion is carried, the rule in question shall be suspended for the time being: Provided further that this rule shall not apply where specific provision already exists for suspension of a rule under a particular chapter of Rules,” it says.

Rule 176 of the House says any member desirous of raising discussion on a matter of urgent public importance may give notice in writing to the Secretary-General specifying clearly and precisely the matter to be raised.

Derek O’Brien (TMC) said the discussion on Manipur situation should be taken up under Rule 267 and that the prime minister must break his silence on Manipur in the House.

Raising a point of order, O’Brien said Rule 267 should be enforced and their notices be taken up first.

The prime minister has to speak on Manipur, he said.

Several opposition members, including Kharge, have given notices under Rule 267 while demanding a discussion on Manipur violence.

Soon, some opposition members including those of the Congress raised uproar in the house, forcing the chair to adjourn the proceedings till 2 PM.

When the House met on the opening day of the Monsoon session this morning, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned proceedings for almost an hour as a mark of respect to sitting MP and senior BJP leader Hardwar Dubey who passed away last month.

