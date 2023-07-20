Health experts bat for adult vaccination programmes in India

New Delhi: Doctors and health experts have stressed that people, especially those above 50 years, must receive the recommended vaccines, shining light on the ignorance or scant knowledge regarding adult vaccination in India.

Vaccines have a significant impact on overall health, they said, expressing concern regarding the poor status of adult vaccination in India. Vaccination can prevent over 95 per cent of deaths caused by vaccine-preventable diseases in the country.

According to a 2017 study conducted by market research company Ipsos MORI and sponsored by the British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline, 31 per cent of Indian adults did not receive any vaccines in the previous five-year period.

This demonstrates a significant lack of awareness regarding adult vaccination across India. Some vaccines recommended for adults include those for Covid, cervical cancer, flu, Tdap/Td, pneumococcal and Hepatitis B.

Vaccination or immunisation is a remarkably safe and cost-effective strategy to safeguard individuals against life-threatening diseases, Association of Healthcare Providers India Director General Dr Girdhar Gyani said.

“Despite the presence of adult vaccines in India, a considerable number of adults endure grave illnesses, requiring hospitalisation and tragically leading to fatalities that could have been averted through vaccination. This immensely convenient preventive measure serves as a vital pillar of public health, fostering the wellbeing of society as a whole,” he said.

Ujala Cygnus Hospital Founder-Director Dr Shuchin Bajaj said safeguarding health at every age is crucial to ensure that individuals lead healthy and productive lives.

“One important aspect of health care that is often overlooked for adults is vaccination. Vaccination is not just for children, it also plays a vital role in protecting adults from various infectious diseases and preventing serious health complications,” he said.

Bajaj also highlighted how adult vaccination can prevent deaths.

“The need for adult vaccination arises due to several reasons such as immunisation wearing off, changing immune function with age, protection for chronic health conditions, herd immunity, occupational- and travel-related exposures, protection during pregnancy, and preventing outbreaks,” he said.

Regency Super Speciality Hospital Director (Critical Care and Emergency Medicine) Dr Yash Javeri highlighted vaccine hesitancy as a serious challenge in India and said it leads to consequences that can be avoided.

India’s disease burden is rising by leaps and bounds and, despite this, the implementation of adult vaccination programmes is in its infancy.

“Lack of awareness and the scepticism among the public and healthcare providers has led to this situation. Many infectious diseases can have serious complications, especially in the elderly and other high-risk individuals we need to prevent infectious disease morbidity with a comprehensive adult immunisation programme. The need of the hour is a comprehensive policy for adult immunisation, supported by extensive awareness campaigns,” Javeri said.

