Opposition meeting aimed at saving country, democracy, say leaders

Bengaluru: Several opposition leaders hit out at the BJP on Tuesday, saying their meeting here is aimed at saving the country, democracy and the Constitution.

They alleged the country’s democracy was being “played with” under the BJP government and there was a need to protect the “idea of India”.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Deliberations at the opposition unity meeting underway in Bengaluru aim at giving the grouping of 26 parties a name, structure and common agenda to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the meeting will be a constructive one.

“Its outcome will be good for the country,” she was seen saying in a video released by the Congress.

The Congress also released videos of other opposition leaders.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Prime Minister Modi got a chance to rule the country for 10 years and has made a complete mess of almost every sector.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“He has fuelled hatred amongst the people, the economy is in shambles, inflation is at its peak, and there is unemployment in all sectors. It is time for the people of India to get rid of him, so all the like-minded parties are coming together,” he said.

RJD leader Lalu Prasad said, “We have to save the country and democracy and protect the poor, youths, farmers, minorities. Everything is being crushed under Narendra Modi’s rule.”

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said this meeting is important because “we want to save India, as we know what India is”.

“The country is under tremendous multi-dimensional assault. The country has to be saved to make a change for the better,” he said.

JMM leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said Tuesday’s meeting is “very important” considering the situation created in the country by the BJP government.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said two-thirds of the country’s population is against the BJP.

RJD leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashvi Yadav said, “We have got together to save the democracy, Constitution and brotherhood. The country’s constitutional institutions are being misused and the country’s wealth is being sold out.”

“There is only talk of hatred while issues concerning the common man, farmers, and youths are being ignored,” he claimed.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah alleged that the Constitution has been eroded and the country’s secular fabric undermined during the rule of the Modi government at the Centre.

“It is important that we put up a united stand against everything going wrong,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The meeting in Bengaluru is a continuation of the process that started in Patna a few weeks ago, he said, adding, “All sensible parties need to come together and unite.”

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti alleged the country’s constitution and democracy were being “played with”.

“Diversity, which is the strength of this country, is being destroyed. That is why we have all united to save the idea of India,” she said.

KMDK General Secretary ER Eswaran said the nation is at a “critical crossroads”.

“We have to protect the nation and defend the rights of our fellow citizens. We have all come together for this purpose. Undoubtedly, in 2024, our alliance should govern the country and restore the old era,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

President of the Indian Union Muslim League KM Kader Mohideen said, “The British divided and ruled India. Today, the BJP is dividing and ruining the country. This meeting has been convened to save the country from the BJP.”

CPI-ML General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya alleged, “The BJP is destroying the country in every possible way. We are being pushed backwards. This is why the opposition parties need to come together and defend our constitution.”

“This meeting will send out a strong message. The 2024 elections are going to be a big mass movement to save India,” he noted.

Also Read | Why northeast states must improve their business and export ecosystem

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









