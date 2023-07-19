New Delhi: The government said at an all-party meeting on Wednesday that it is willing to discuss every issue permitted under the rules and approved by the Chair in Parliament’s Monsoon Session beginning from July 20.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said there are 32 legislative items for the session.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Sources said Joshi had earlier in a meeting of the business advisory committee called by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asserted that the government was willing to discuss the violence in Manipur, a matter raised by opposition leaders.
Also Read | Naga woman’s body claimed by family 4 days after mob killing in Manipur
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Arunachal: Govt school warden accused of sexual abuse of 21 minors
- Manipur govt’s apathy forces timber body to repair NH-202
- Mizoram: ZPM announces candidates for assembly polls
- At all-party meet, Cong demands discussion on Manipur situation in Parl
- Manipur warring groups still in possession of over 6 lakh bullets: Officials
- Govt willing to discuss every issue, including Manipur situation: Pralhad Joshi