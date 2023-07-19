EC to issue air time vouchers online for campaign through public broadcasters

New Delhi: The allotment of air time to political parties for campaigning on All India Radio and Doordarshan will now be done online, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.
The poll body has amended the existing scheme for the use of government-owned electronic media by political parties. This has been done by introducing a provision to issue digital air time vouchers through an Information Technology platform, the poll panel said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Now, political parties will not be required to send their representatives to the EC or offices of state chief electoral officers to physically collect air time vouchers during elections.
Also Read | UCC risks interference with unique matrilineal societies in Meghalaya: Sanbor Shullai
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Names of over 6,000 Bru voters deleted from Mizoram’s voters list
- Meghalaya: Power cuts reduced to 2 hours in Shillong, Jowai and Tura
- Arunachal Cabinet decides to grant special remission to prisoners
- Monsoon affects joy ride train services on Darjeeling Himalayan Railway
- Nagaland govt schools track teachers’ attendance using AI: Advisor
- EC to issue air time vouchers online for campaign through public broadcasters