EC to issue air time vouchers online for campaign through public broadcasters

New Delhi: The allotment of air time to political parties for campaigning on All India Radio and Doordarshan will now be done online, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

The poll body has amended the existing scheme for the use of government-owned electronic media by political parties. This has been done by introducing a provision to issue digital air time vouchers through an Information Technology platform, the poll panel said.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Now, political parties will not be required to send their representatives to the EC or offices of state chief electoral officers to physically collect air time vouchers during elections.

Also Read | UCC risks interference with unique matrilineal societies in Meghalaya: Sanbor Shullai

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









