Health Ministry notice to 15 websites for selling e-cigarettes; social media sites under scanner

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has sent notices to 15 websites selling e-cigarettes, which is banned in India, directing them to stop advertisement and sale of the products, official sources said.
Six more websites are on the radar, they said, adding the ministry is also closely monitoring the advertisement and sale of e-cigarettes on social media and might issue notices to them soon.
Of the 15 websites which have been issued the “takedown notice”, four have stopped operations while the rest have not responded yet, an official source told PTI.
“If they don’t respond and comply with the law, the health ministry will write to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for taking down these websites. Legal action will also be taken against these websites accordingly,” the source said.
The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Act came into force in 2019.
The health ministry’s notice to the websites said, “We have identified that information relating to online advertisement and sale of illegal e-cigarettes, which is unlawful under Section 4 of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act is being hosted, displayed, published, transmitted and shared on your platform.”
“In light of the above, and under section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act), and in pursuance of the government notification dated November 15, 2021, the undersigned is hereby authorised to direct you to disable access and or remove any information identified in the enclosed document without vitiating the evidence in any manner,” it said.
The notice warned that failure in complying with the directive “may amount to aiding/abetting the transmission of such unlawful information or conduct of such unlawful activity, as the case may be, and you may be prosecuted for hosting such information, data, or communication links”.
Further, failure to take necessary action may attract penalties under the IT Act and/or Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, the notice said.
The online entities were asked to respond within 36 hours of receiving the notice.
“Four of the 15 online entities have responded and shut down their operations. We are still waiting for the remaining to respond, failing which further action will be initiated,” the official source stated.
The ministry had in February written to all states and Union Territories to ensure effective compliance with the ban on e-cigarettes and had expressed concern that these devices were still available online and with local vendors.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
In a letter to chief secretaries, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said instances of devices like e-cigarettes being sold at convenience or stationery stores and near educational institutions have also been reported which is resulting in these products being easily accessible to children.
In May, the health ministry issued a public notice for stricter implementation of the Act and directed all producers, manufacturers, importers, exporters, distributors, advertisers, and transporters, including couriers, social media websites and online shopping websites, produce, procure or sell e-cigarettes directly or indirectly.
Also Read | Stem cell therapies: Why they’re expensive, unproven and often dangerous
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- The anxiety of being a Naga in Manipur
- Assam: Govt anticipates results of village level climate research project
- Chandy worked tirelessly to uplift people: Himanta
- Can artificial sweeteners cause cancer? What the WHO says about aspartame
- Health Ministry notice to 15 websites for selling e-cigarettes; social media sites under scanner
- Meghalaya: Students union blames political leaders for ineffective policies