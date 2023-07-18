Arunachal guv seeks involvement of Red Cross to address needs of vulnerable people

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik Monday suggested the involvement of the Red Cross Society in addressing the pressing needs of vulnerable sections, children with special needs, the destitute and orphans.
Participating in the business session of the annual general meeting of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) held at Rashtrapati Bhawan, presided over by Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya virtually, the governor underscored the need for long and short-term planning of Red Cross activities in the state.
President Droupadi Murmu, who is the IRCS president, chaired the annual general meeting, a Raj Bhawan communique said here.
Parnaik, who is the president of the state branch of IRCS, later interacting with the Red Cross office bearers, called for strengthening the branch and involving more youth in the humanitarian service.
He suggested connecting the school, college and university students with the Red Cross movement.
The governor emphasised on proper coordination with district branches towards conducting awareness, blood donation and relief camps. He also suggested exhaustive training programmes for the volunteers before they go to the field.
He stressed the need for a good network system for smooth and fast implementation of any voluntary program, the communique said.
