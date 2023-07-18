13.5 cr Indians moved out of poverty in 5 years: Niti Aayog report 

New Delhi: India witnessed 13.5 crore people moving out of multidimensional poverty between 2015-16 and 2019-21 with fastest reduction in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Rajasthan, a Niti Aayog report said on Monday.
The report — ‘National Multidimensional Poverty Index: A progress of Review 2023’ — was released by Suman Bery, Vice-Chairman, Niti Aayog.
“India has registered a significant decline of 9.89 percentage points in number of India’s multidimensionally poor from 24.85 per cent in 2015-16 to 14.96 per cent in 2019-21,” it said.
The National MPI measures simultaneous deprivations across three equally weighted dimensions of health, education, and standard of living that are represented by 12 sustainable development goal (SDG) aligned indicators.
The report said rural areas witnessed the fastest decline in poverty from 32.59 per cent to 19.28 per cent, while the urban areas saw a reduction in poverty from 8.65 per cent to 5.27 per cent.
Providing multidimensional poverty estimates for the 36 states and Union Territories, and 707 administrative districts, the report said the fastest reduction in the proportion of multidimensional poor was observed in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Rajasthan.
In the five years, the MPI value halved from 0.117 to 0.066 and intensity of poverty reduced from 47 per cent to 44 per cent, thereby setting India on the path of achieving the SDG target 1.2 (of reducing multidimensional poverty by at least half) much ahead of the stipulated timeline of 2030.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Niti Aayog said the government’s dedicated focus on improving access to sanitation, nutrition cooking fuel, financial inclusion, drinking water, and electricity has led to significant advancements in these areas.
“All 12 parameters of the MPI have shown marked improvements,” the report showed.
It further said improvements in nutrition, years of schooling, sanitation, and cooking fuel played a significant role in bringing down poverty.
Also Read | Assam: Ex-India volleyball player bats for innovation to woo corporate sponsorship
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Arunachal guv seeks involvement of Red Cross to address needs of vulnerable people
- Meghalaya: Garo NGO continues weeklong fast till demands are met
- Cancer care should focus on patients rather than commerce: Lancet
- City liveability rankings tell a biased story: Research in Dhaka explains why
- 13.5 cr Indians moved out of poverty in 5 years: Niti Aayog report
- Stem cell therapies: Why they’re expensive, unproven and often dangerous