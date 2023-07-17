Like-minded parties united against Modi govt's 'vendetta politics': Kharge

New Delhi: Condemning the Enforcement Directorate raids at multiple premises of DMK leader K Ponmudy, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said all like-minded parties are united against the “vendetta politics” of the Modi government and shall not be bogged down by these “cowardly tactics to trample upon democracy”.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted raids at multiple premises of Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister Ponmudy and his MP son Gautham Sigamani Pon in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining, official sources said.
Escorted by armed personnel of the CRPF, the officials of the federal probe agency searched the premises under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
In a tweet, Kharge said, “We condemn the ED raids against Tamil Nadu Education Minister, Dr. K. Ponmudy, just before our crucial opposition meeting.”
This has become Modi government’s predictable script in order to intimidate and divide the opposition, he said.
“All like-minded parties are united against the vendetta politics of the Modi Govt and shall not be bogged down by these cowardly tactics to trample upon democracy,” Kharge said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Speaking with reporters here, Kharge also alleged that the raids were also targeted at the DMK-Congress alliance in Tamil Nadu. Neither the DMK nor the Congress will be scared by this, he said.
Top leaders of 26 opposition parties are expected to brainstorm in Bengaluru on Tuesday at the official conclave of Opposition parties where they are likely to start work on a common minimum programme and announce a joint agitational plan to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Also Read | Over 1.40 lakh kg drugs worth Rs 2,381 cr destroyed in various parts of India
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Arunachal Pradesh cop found dead in police station
- Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani appears in Assam court in cop assault case
- UCC risks interference with unique matrilineal societies in Meghalaya: Sanbor Shullai
- Assam: 1 dead, 5 injured in clash between forest guards, encroachers
- Tripura: CPIM leader slams police investigation into cop murder case
- SC notice on plea against police encounters in Assam