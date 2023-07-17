Anurag Thakur accuses Congress of fuelling violence in Manipur

Hamirpur: Union Minister Anurag Thakur has alleged that the Congress wanted to trigger violence in Manipur by sending its leaders there while asserting that some parties were not comfortable with peace in the country.
Interacting with reporters in Hamirpur on Sunday, he said on one hand, the Congress party was claiming that Manipur was plagued by violence and on the other its leaders were visiting the northeastern state “without any purpose”.
“No untoward incident has been reported from Manipur in the past 10 days. But the Congress wants to trigger violence by sending its leaders there, which is unacceptable,” he said, adding that some leaders and parties are not comfortable with peace in the country and the Congress is one of them.
Thakur, who is on a four-day tour of his Hamirpur constituency to supervise the relief and rescue operations, said the Congress government has not spared the common man even in the face of a major calamity as it went on to raise the Value Added Tax on diesel.
The Union information and broadcasting minister, who also visited Bilaspur district, said people of the Hamirpur constituency (consisting of Hamirpur, Una and Bilaspur) told him that the calamity led to 11 deaths and loss of property was pegged at Rs 359 crore.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Addressing a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee, Thakur said, “The Central government is doing its best to help people across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very liberal towards the hill state. He has directed all ministries to extend adequate help to the states where monsoon rains have wreaked havoc.”
He added that no laxity will be given if MP Local Area Development Funds will not be used for the dedicated purpose.
Also Read | People at Manipur relief camps seek safe return home
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- India, US commit to strengthening ties, look for alternatives to fund energy transition
- Assam: Ex-India volleyball player bats for innovation to woo corporate sponsorship
- India logs 43 COVID-19 infections in a day
- Anurag Thakur accuses Congress of fuelling violence in Manipur
- Flood situation in Assam remains grim, around 1 lakh affected
- Tripura: Pradyot steps down as TIPRA Motha chief; party constitution amended