ISRO unveils vital facilities for solid motor advancement

Bengaluru: A group of vital facilities essential for the enhancement of solid motor realisation was inaugurated at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) at the spaceport at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh by Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation and Secretary in the Department of Space, Somanath S.
SDSC-SHAR is responsible for the development of solid motors/segments for ISRO’s launch vehicles including PSLV, GSLV, LVM3, and LV.
“It aims at establishing 29 primary and 16 auxiliary facilities to bolster solid propellant processing capabilities striving to achieve 2X improvement in its capacity,” the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said in a statement.
Commencing the first phase of this initiative, Wednesday’s inauguration unveiled five key facilities dedicated to solid propellant mixing, casting, machining, as well as the non-destructive testing of cast segments, it was stated.
Director of SDSC-SHAR, A Rajarajan, and Directors from other ISRO Centres/Units were present.
