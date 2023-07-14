New Delhi: India has logged 52 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have reduced to 1,396, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.
The death toll stood at 5,31,914, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The Covid case tally has been recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,765) while the national recovery rate stood at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,61,455 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.
According to the ministry’s website 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
- Active Covid cases in country dip to 1,396