Lord Hanuman is official mascot of Asian Athletics C'ships in Thailand

Bangkok: ‘Lord Hanuman’, one of the most revered Gods in India, will be the official mascot of the Asian Athletics Championships starting here on Wednesday.
The event is being held on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the continental governing body.
“As Hanuman exhibits extraordinary abilities in (Lord) Rama’s service, including speed, strength, courage, and wisdom … Hanuman’s greatest ability is, in fact, his incredibly staunch loyalty and devotion,” the Asian Athletics Association explained on its website.
“The 25th Asian Athletics Championships 2023 logo indicates the athletes participating in the games, skills, teamwork of athletes, showcase of athleticism, dedication, and sportsmanship.”
India, led by shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor and long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, would look for an impactful show in the Championships.
The Indian team left for the five-day Asian Athletics Championships on Saturday night from Delhi and Bengaluru.
