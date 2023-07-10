Agnipath has shattered dreams of youth to serve country: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday slammed the BJP-led Centre over the military recruitment scheme Agnipath, alleging that it has shattered the dreams of the youth to serve the country and created various apprehensions in their minds.
The Congress on Sunday slammed the BJP-led Centre over the military recruitment scheme Agnipath, alleging that it has shattered the dreams of the youth to serve the country and created various apprehensions in their minds.
In a tweet in Hindi, Ramesh said, “Earlier, it used to be the dream of the youth to join the Army and serve the country. Respecting the resolve of the youth to serve the country, they were given better facilities and job security.”
“The very foundation of Agniveer Yojana is wrong. It has shattered the dreams of the youth to serve the country and has created various apprehensions. The result is before everyone,” Ramesh said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The Agnipath scheme involves recruiting citizens into the armed forces for four years, with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them.
Also Read | Army working on surveillance system for composite operational picture
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- India’s space start-ups exploring niche markets, global collaborations
- What’s a TENS machine? Can it help my period pain or endometriosis?
- UNICEF India head bats for developing child-friendly cities
- AI is an existential threat – just not the way you think
- Agnipath has shattered dreams of youth to serve country: Congress
- Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe to visit India on July 21