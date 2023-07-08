India records 49 new Covid infections, count of active cases now 1,463

New Delhi: India has registered a single-day rise of 49 new COVID-19 infections and the count of active cases in the country now stands at 1,463, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.
The death toll due to the disease has increased to 5,31,912, the data updated at 8 am showed.
According to the ministry, the tally of coronavirus infections in the country is at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,543).
The national COVID-19 recovery rate is at 98.81 per cent and the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,44,61,168, the data showed.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The case fatality rate now stands at 1.18 per cent.
According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.
Also Read | India logs 40 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nagaland Cong protest denial of stay on Rahul Gandhi’s conviction
- Guwahati airport takes measures to prevent flooding during monsoon
- Congress MLA barred from Tripura budget session for ‘offensive remark’
- India records 49 new Covid infections, count of active cases now 1,463
- Meghalaya speaker launches agriculture land project in Garo Hills
- Mizoram: Former MNF leader Dr. K. Beichhua to join BJP ahead of assembly polls