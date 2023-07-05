Bengaluru: Hosts India clinched the SAFF Championships title for the ninth time after beating Kuwait 5-4 in a tense penalty shootout after both sides were deadlocked 1-1 in 120 minutes in the summit clash here on Tuesday.

India crowned champions, yet again! The Blue Tigers reign supreme at the #SAFFChampionship2023! Congrats to our players. The Indian Team’s remarkable journey, powered by the determination and tenacity of these athletes, will continue to inspire upcoming sportspersons. pic.twitter.com/DitI0NunmD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 5, 2023

After five rounds of penalty kicks the scoreline remained 4-4 and sudden death rule was applied.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Mahesh Naorem scored but a diving India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu saved Khaled Hajiah’s shot to hand victory the home side.

In the regulation time, Shabaib Al Khaldi had put Kuwait in the lead in the 14th minute before Lallianzuala Chhangte equalised in the 39th minute.

Defending champion India and Kuwait had also played out a 1-1 draw in their last group match.

Also Read | Mizoram’s Lallianzuala Chhangte is ‘AIFF Senior Player of the Year’

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









