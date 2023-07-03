New Delhi: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Monday staged a protest here demanding the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh over the ongoing ethnic violence in the state.

Several youth Congress leaders and workers gathered behind the IYC office in central Delhi, carrying banners that read “Mukhyamantri isteefa do” (Submit your resignation, chief minister).

Security was beefed up near the IYC office and several protesters were detained by the police.

Earlier, the IYC had urged the Centre to seize arms from all militant groups in Manipur, replace Singh and enhance the relief package for the affected people.

Clashes first broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a Tribal Solidarity March was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

So far, more than 120 people have died and over 3,000 have been injured in the ethnic violence.

The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

