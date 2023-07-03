New Delhi: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Monday staged a protest here demanding the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh over the ongoing ethnic violence in the state.
Several youth Congress leaders and workers gathered behind the IYC office in central Delhi, carrying banners that read “Mukhyamantri isteefa do” (Submit your resignation, chief minister).
Security was beefed up near the IYC office and several protesters were detained by the police.
Earlier, the IYC had urged the Centre to seize arms from all militant groups in Manipur, replace Singh and enhance the relief package for the affected people.
Clashes first broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a Tribal Solidarity March was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
So far, more than 120 people have died and over 3,000 have been injured in the ethnic violence.
The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.
Also Read | Manipur violence: SC asks state govt to file updated status report
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Can you really ‘address’ annoying eye floaters with a supplement?
- Uma Chetry becomes first cricketer from Assam to make it to India senior team
- Manipur violence: Youth Cong holds protest, demands CM’s resignation
- Russia-Ukraine war: Dr Aparna Pande on challenges, impact, more
- PCB seeks official clearance to travel to India for WC, writes to Pak PM
- Violence hits Manipur businesses, entrepreneurs stare at uncertainty