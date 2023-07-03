After 'destroying' Kashmir & Manipur, BJP is after Bengal: CM Mamata

July: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused the BJP of employing divisive politics to “destroy” Kashmir and Manipur, and claimed that it is “now promoting secessionist groups” in West Bengal.

While addressing a panchayat poll rally at Dubrajpur in Birbhum district virtually, Banerjee alleged that the BJP is instigating certain groups in the northern and southern parts of the state to divide the state for its own political gains.

“The BJP has destroyed Kashmir and Manipur through its divisive politics and is now after West Bengal. They support and instigate divisive forces and secessionist groups in North Bengal and Jangal Mahal (in the south) to divide the state. We will not allow division of the state and defeat such forces,” she said.

Banerjee alleged that the policies of the BJP have pushed Manipur into turmoil, which has claimed more than 100 lives in recent months.

Following her injury during an emergency chopper landing a few days ago near Siliguri, Banerjee has decided to address rallies for the upcoming panchayat polls virtually.

The TMC boss claimed that the BJP government had stopped the funds under the MGNREGA scheme of 11.36 lakh beneficiaries of the state.

“The BJP-led Centre has halted funds under Awas Yojana and 100-day work scheme. The funds do not belong to the BJP or the Centre; it is our money that the union government deducts as taxes and is supposed to return to us. But they have stopped funds for Bengal,” Banerjee said.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA) aims at enhancing the livelihood security of households in rural areas by providing at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year.

Banerjee had conducted a two-day sit-in demonstration in March against the Centre’s alleged move of not releasing funds to the state for MGNREGA and other welfare schemes.

The state’s three-tier panchayat election is scheduled to be held on July 8. Widespread violence ahead of the poll has left at least 10 people dead and several injured in various parts of the state.

