Boat service between Sri Lanka and India to be delayed further: Lankan Minister

Colombo: The much-anticipated passenger boat service between India and Sri Lanka will be further delayed after New Delhi changed the port chosen for the boat service, a senior minister said here on Saturday.
The boast service was to begin in April.
Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation Nimal Siripala de Silva said the commencement of passenger boat service between India and Sri Lanka will be delayed, Newsfirst Lanka reported.
The minister said that India has changed the port it had chosen for the boat service.
India has requested a few more days to increase the facilities at the Nagapatnam port in Tamil Nadu which has been selected for that purpose, the Minister was quoted as saying by the report.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Earlier the minister said the ferry service between Karaikal in Puducherry and Kankesanthurai in port in Jaffna district in Sri Lanka would begin on April 29.
The construction of a 1,000 square metre passenger terminal for immigration and customs clearance of travellers who intend to use the ferry service was undertaken by the Sri Lanka Navy.
Also Read | Monitor preparedness to deal with vector-borne diseases: Mandaviya
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- ‘Drought’ amid flood: Despite rains, Guwahati citizens thirst for water
- Manipur: Restrictions relaxed in Imphal West on Sunday
- Indian economy has moved away from twin-balance sheet problem: FM
- Boat service between Sri Lanka and India to be delayed further: Lankan Minister
- Kalaga Thalaivan: A gripping tale of whistleblowers & corporate espionage
- Retirement reinvented: how to find fulfilment later in life