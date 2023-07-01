Govt spending Rs 6.5 lakh cr a year on agriculture, farmers' welfare: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government was spending Rs 6.5 lakh crore annually for the agriculture sector and farmers’ welfare, and called upon cooperatives to help in making the country self-reliant in cooking oils.
Speaking at an event on the occasion of International Day of Cooperatives, the prime minister also highlighted the work done by his government, like PM Kisan scheme, MSP operations, and fertilizer subsidy since coming to power in 2014.
In the last 9 years, Modi said more than Rs 15 lakh crore have been given to farmers by procuring their produce on the MSP. The government, he said spent Rs 10 lakh crore towards fertilizer subsidy last year.
In other words, the government is spending around Rs 6.5 lakh crore per year on agriculture and farmers, the prime minister said.
“This means that every year the government is providing an average of Rs 50,000 to every farmer in some form or the other.
“That is, in the BJP government, farmers are guaranteed to get Rs 50,000 every year in different ways. This is Modi’s guarantee,” he said, and added that he was only stating what his government has done and not just talking about “promises”.
In the last 4 years, the prime minister said Rs 2.5 lakh crore have been sent directly to bank accounts of farmers under PM KISAN scheme.
“You can guess how big this amount is from the fact that the total agricultural budget for the five years before 2014 was less than Rs 90,000 crore,” Modi said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
He was speaking at the 17th Indian Cooperative Congress.
During the two-day event, the stakeholders will discuss various trends in cooperative movement, showcase best practices being adopted, deliberate challenges being faced and chalk out future policy action for growth of India’s cooperative movement.
Also Read | 23,000 street children being rehabilitated across India: Official
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- King Charles, Queen Camilla give environmental award to Indian conservationists
- Meghalaya: USTM VC appointed president of Association of Indian Universities
- ISKCON to conduct internal inquiry into Tripura Rath Yatra electrocution deaths
- Tigers cross borders but struggle to move safely within Nepal: study
- Govt spending Rs 6.5 lakh cr a year on agriculture, farmers’ welfare: PM
- Monitor preparedness to deal with vector-borne diseases: Mandaviya