23,000 street children being rehabilitated across India: Official

New Delhi: As many as 23,000 street children identified across the country with the help of a web portal are currently being rehabilitated, officials said on Friday.
The identification process was carried out on ‘Bal Swaraj‘ a website where information about such children is uploaded and tracked in order to rehabilitate them, a senior official said.
According to officials, these children are categorised into three groups. The first category consists of children who have either run away from their homes or been abandoned by their families and are living on the streets alone. The second category comprises children living on the streets with their families.
The third category includes children who live in slums and are out on the streets during the day but return to their homes at night, they said.
Out of the 23,000 street children, 53 per cent stay on the streets with their families, 43 per cent stay on the street during the day and then return to their homes at night and 4 per cent live alone on the streets, officials said.
The rehabilitation process in all three categories is different. While children who are alone are sent to shelter homes, those who live with their families in slums are linked to welfare schemes, they said.
A majority of children who live on the streets with their families include those who have moved to a bigger city in search of better opportunities. Such children are repatriated to their villages and linked to welfare schemes there, officials added.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Explaining the rescue and rehabilitation process, the officials said when a child is rescued and presented in front of the child welfare committee (CWC), a social investigation report and an individual care plan are prepared.
After that, a committee gives recommendations for rehabilitation. The last two steps consist of linking the child with welfare schemes and then following up on him or her, they added.
Also Read | All panchayats to be declared UPI-enabled on August 15: Govt
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- What is a flash drought? An earth scientist explains
- Assam: Delimitation gives upper hand to non-tribals, says tribal body
- Warming climate linked to domestic violence in India, Nepal, Pak: Study
- Climate of fear persists among Nepal’s eco defenders as threats rise
- 23,000 street children being rehabilitated across India: Official
- Why six-pack abs are so hard to achieve – and maintain