Totally unacceptable: Cong on Rahul's convoy being stopped in Manipur

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday hit out at the government after Rahul Gandhi‘s convoy was stopped by the police near Bishnupur in Manipur and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using “autocratic methods” to stall his “compassionate outreach” to the people hit by ethnic violence.
The government action is “totally unacceptable and shatters all constitutional and democratic norms,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said.
Gandhi was stopped on his way to Churachandpur to visit relief camps with police officials saying it was a precautionary measure to prevent recurrence of violence.
In a tweet, Kharge said, “Gandhi’s convoy in Manipur has been stopped by the police near Bishnupur. He is going there to meet the people suffering in relief camps and to provide a healing touch in the strife-torn state. PM Modi has not bothered to break his silence on Manipur. He has left the state to fend for itself.”
“Now, his double engine disastrous governments are using autocratic methods to stall a compassionate outreach by Rahul Gandhi. This is totally unacceptable and shatters all constitutional and democratic norms. Manipur needs peace, not confrontation,” he added.
Gandhi arrived in Imphal on Thursday on a two-day visit to the northeastern state.
He was travelling in a convoy to Churachandpur to visit relief camps in the area.
Police officials said the convoy was stopped fearing violence along the route.
They said that tyres were burnt on the highway near Utlou village in Bishnupur district and a few stones were thrown at the convoy.
A police officer said in Imphal, “We fear repetition of such events and hence as a precaution, requested the convoy to halt at Bishnupur.”
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it is “most unfortunate” that the Modi government is preventing Gandhi from visiting relief camps and interact with the people outside Imphal.
“His 2-day visit to Manipur is in the spirit of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The prime minister may choose to remain silent or be inactive but why stop Rahul Gandhi’s efforts to listen to all sections of the Manipuri society and provide a healing touch,” Ramesh asked.
Congress leaders are speaking with the police and army authorities to ensure safe passage for Gandhi.
Nearly 120 people have lost their lives and more than 3,000 have been injured in ethnic violence in Manipur since May 3.
Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.
