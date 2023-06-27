Mamata's helicopter makes emergency landing near Siliguri

Siliguri: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s helicopter made an emergency landing at the Sevoke air base near Siliguri on Tuesday afternoon due to bad weather, officials said.
Banerjee was on the way to the Bagdogra airport after addressing an election rally in Jalpaiguri when her helicopter ran into bad weather while flying over the Baikunthapur forest, they said.
“It was raining very heavily here, and the pilot decided to make an emergency landing,” an official told PTI.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
After the incident, it was decided that Banerjee will travel by road to the Bagdogra airport, and then fly back to Kolkata, he said.
The chief minister was touring parts of northern West Bengal to campaign for the panchayat elections, the polling for which will be held on July 8.
Also Read | Man urinates, defecates on floor of Air India flight mid-air, held
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya: Shillong College gets A+ accreditation from NAAC
- Kolorob: An Assamese thriller with layers of mystery and betrayal
- Manipur govt’s ‘no work no pay’ order ‘insensitive’: ITLF
- 86,000 yrs of history: New evidence shifts time of human arrival in SE Asia
- Mamata’s helicopter makes emergency landing near Siliguri
- Meghalaya lifts ban on sale of imported fish