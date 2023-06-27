India, US friendship among most consequential in world: Biden

Washington: President Joe Biden has said the friendship between the US and India was among the most consequential in the world as the two countries signed several major deals to further elevate their strategic technology partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s historic state visit.
Reacting to Biden’s remarks, Modi said the friendship between India and the US is a force for global good and will make the planet better as well as more sustainable.
“The friendship between the United States and India is among the most consequential in the world. And it’s stronger, closer, and more dynamic than ever,” US President Biden said in a tweet on Sunday.
Biden hosted Modi for a three-day official state visit that included a welcome ceremony attended by a record 7,000 people on the South Lawns of the White House, a State Dinner attended by some 500 people, and a round table with technology companies’ chief, entrepreneurs, officials and CEOs.
Tagging Biden’s tweet, Modi said on Twitter, “I fully agree with you, @POTUS @JoeBiden! Friendship between our countries is a force of global good. It will make a planet better and more sustainable.”
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“The ground covered in my recent visit will strengthen our bond even more,” he said.
The White House, in its weekly email update, said Modi’s state visit affirmed the deep and close partnership between the US and India, strengthened the two countries’ shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific, and shared resolve to elevate their strategic technology partnership, including in defence, clean energy and space.
“The leaders discussed ways to further expand the United States and India’s educational exchanges, people-to-people ties, as well as our work together to confront common challenges from climate change, to workforce development and health security,” it said.
Also Read | PM Modi, Egyptian Prez sign pact to elevate ties to ‘Strategic Partnership’
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Will bring new vehicles that run on ethanol: Gadkari
- India, US friendship among most consequential in world: Biden
- Trying to form alliance but Cong, CPI(M) singing different tunes: Mamata
- What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia may mean for war in Ukraine
- Meghalaya: BJP Yuva Morcha inducts vice-presidents, general secretaries
- Education powerful tool to eradicate drug abuse: Arunachal CM