Mixed trend in demand for tea during Sale-25

Kolkata: A mixed trend in demand for different categories of tea was in evidence during Sale-25, a Calcutta Tea Traders’ Association (CTTA) official said here on Friday.

Darjeeling leaf and dust tea registered improved demand while CTC and Orthodox leaf recorded reduced demand, he added.

Despite improved offerings the total demand for all categories of tea “failed” to maintain its uptrend, he said.

The total demand declined to 4.09 per cent along with an increased total offered quantity during the auction as compared to last week, the official added.

The auction (Sale-25) was held on June 20,21 and 22.

According to CTTA data, the total offerings amounted to 1,53,524 packages (45,04,340 kg) comprising 60,369 packages of CTC leaf, 60,261 packages of orthodox, 4,766 packages of Darjeeling leaf and 28,128 packages of dust tea.

CTC leaf met fair demand and a total of 13,60,598 kg of different categories was sold at a higher average price of Rs 236.90 per kg as compared to last week.

Around 18.11 per cent of the total demand was marked for CTC leaf at below Rs 150 per kg level while 43.94 per cent was claimed above Rs 250 per kg.

Western India supported the better teas on offer while other internals saw fair support. Some enquiry was in evidence from exporters regarding bolder brokens and fannings. Major blenders operated on medium varieties.

Orthodox offerings also marked fair demand at a medium price range and a total of 11,78,854 kg of different qualities were sold at an average price of Rs 230.11 per kg.

About 11.31 per cent of the total demand was witnessed at below Rs 150 per kg and 29.27 per cent was observed at a higher price level. The medium variety scored near about 59.42 per cent. The Middle East improved participation and CIS supported actively.

Darjeeling leaf met with good demand and a total of 44,346 kg of different qualities were sold at an average price of Rs 310.21 per kg.

Around 19.35 per cent of total demand was marked at above Rs 500 per kg while 40.04 per cent was observed at a lower price range. Exporters operated well. TCPL also saw good support. Local dealers and other internals were at the mainstay.

There was a good demand for this week’s dust offerings and 6,72,209 kg of different quality were sold at an average price of Rs 232.91 per kg.

Around 16.21 per cent of the total demand was marked at a lower price level and 47.26 per cent was claimed at above Rs 250 per kg, the data reflected.

Western India operated on better teas and TCPL remained selective. Hindustan Unilever and South Indian packeters showed good support while other internals marked fair support.

The number of participants was improved further and the buyers for CTC, Orthodox, Darjeeling leaf and dust tea were 142, 128, 71 and 68 respectively during this session, the official data added.

