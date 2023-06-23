Patna: As many as 17 opposition parties on Friday resolved to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly to defeat the BJP and work with flexibility by setting aside their differences and will meet in Shimla next month to chalk out a joint strategy.

Addressing a joint press conference after an almost four-hour meeting during which leaders of these parties expressed their views, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said they will meet in the next few days to give final shape to their plan of fighting together.

“We had a good meeting and several leaders expressed their views during the meeting. Seventeen parties have decided to work together and contest the Lok Sabha elections unitedly,” he told reporters.

The meeting is viewed as a starting point for Opposition unity ahead of Lok Sabha polls to unitedly take on the Narendra Modi-led BJP.

Kumar, who hosted the meeting, said they were working in the national interest and accused the BJP of acting against the country’s interest as it was trying to change India’s history.

Sources said differences emerged between the AAP and the Congress after Arvind Kejriwal insisted that the grand old party should make its stand public on the Delhi ordinance failing which it would not be possible for his party to attend future meetings of the Opposition.

“The black ordinance is anti-constitutional, anti-federalism, and outright undemocratic… Congress’ hesitation and refusal to act as a team player, especially on an issue as important as this one, would make it very difficult for the AAP to be a part of any alliance that includes Congress,” the AAP said in a statement.

“Until the Congress publicly denounces the black ordinance and declares that all 31 of its RS MPs will oppose the ordinance in the Rajya Sabha, it will be difficult for AAP to participate in future meetings of like-minded parties where the Congress is a participant,” it added.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced that the next meeting would be held in Shimla next month.

“We have decided to prepare a common agenda and will take decisions in the next meeting on how to move forward,” he said.

“We will have to evolve separate plans for every state and we will work together to dethrone the BJP at the Centre,” he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “We may have some differences but have decided to work together with flexibility and will work to protect our ideology”.

As many as 32 leaders of these parties participated in the meeting at the Bihar chief minister’s 1, Aney Marg, residence here.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said the first meet was organised in Patna as “Whatever starts from Patna, takes the shape of the public movement”.

“If this dictatorial government (NDA) returns this time, there will be no elections in future,” she said.

“We all are united and will fight unitedly against BJP,” she said and added that “the BJP wants to change history but we’ll ensure that history is saved”.

Banerjee also asserted that they were not opposition parties but citizens of the country who are patriotic and love ‘Bharat Mata’.

She said the BJP wants history to be changed but asserted that the Opposition will ensure that history is saved.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said just like the JP movement, “our united front will get the blessings of the public”.

“The message from Patna meeting is clear for all of us that we need to work together to save the country,” said Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav who thanked all the leaders for making it for the meeting.

Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren said today’s beginning will prove to be a milestone for the country and all leaders will move together with a positive thinking.

RJD supremo and former chief minister Lalu Prasad said people of the country “want us to fight unitedly” against the BJP and the RSS.

“Prime Minister Modi is distributing sandalwood in the US when the country is facing problems,” he said, asserting that “I am fit now and can take on him”.

“We have to fight together. People of the country used to say that votes got divided as the opposition did not fight together,” he said, alleging that the country is on the verge of breaking.

“Bajrang Bali is with us….the BJP and Narendra Modi will face tough times ahead,” he said.

Lalu also jokingly told Rahul Gandhi to get married, saying there is still time left, with Gandhi responding, “It will happen since you have said.”

NC leader Omar Abdullah said after the meeting that 17 parties from Kashmir to Kanyakumari have come together “not for power, but for principles”.

CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury said the main issue is to protect the character of our secular democratic country which the “BJP wants to change”.

CPI leader D Raja alleged that BJP’s nine-year rule has become “disastrous and detrimental” to the constitution of our country.

“We can’t let Gandhi’s India to become Godse’s country,” PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti said after the meeting.

In the current Lok Sabha the combined strength of these parties accounts for less than 200 of the 543 seats, though their leaders are hopeful of together turning the tables on the saffron party which enjoys a brute majority with a 300 plus tally.

The Congress, which is seen as the principal rival of BJP, had won around 50 seats in 2019, a slight improvement over its 2014 performance when it won only 44 – an all time low.

