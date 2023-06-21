Which is better for trading - Mobile trading app or web trading platform?

With a rapidly growing smartphone user base, increasing internet penetration across India, and more active GenZ traders, mobile trading apps have gained traction more quickly. Previous data show that mobile trading rose to 19.5% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The SEBI (Securities Exchange Board of India) approved trading through mobile phones in 2010. In 2017, the share of mobile trading was 2.91% only. In 2019, it raised to 5.1%.

Mobile Trading App Features for Online Trading In Stock Market

Specific functionalities offered by mobile apps increase their demand. These unique features and functionalities include:

Trading and Analysis Tools: Most mobile apps for stock trading have a range of built-in trading tools, interactive charts, real-time quotes, technical indicators, and insightful research reports. These tools and analysis features assist traders in making informed decisions.



Push Notifications: Mobile apps are offered with push notifications that allow users to receive alerts and relevant updates about important market news, price changes, order executions, etc.



Portfolio Management: Mobile trading apps include portfolio management features that enable users to track their investment performance, monitor their positions, and check transaction history conveniently on their mobiles.



: Mobile trading apps include portfolio management features that enable users to track their investment performance, monitor their positions, and check transaction history conveniently on their mobiles. Integration with other services or platforms: Mobile apps are easy to integrate with other financial services and platforms, like payment gateways, demat accounts and bank accounts, and fastening trading activities.

Comparing Mobile Trading Apps and Web Trading Platform

In the debate of which platform is better for trading, mobile apps have emerged as the obvious frontrunners because of their unique features. The following points can help traders to compare mobile trading app and web trading platform:

1. Accessibility

Accessibility refers to the ease of accessing and using a platform. For stock traders, accessibility involves availability of the trading platform on various devices (mobile phones, tablets, laptops), compatibility with different operating systems, and the ability to access accounts from anywhere. Considering such aspects, mobile trading apps offer unmatched accessibility to stock traders. Such high-end accessibility enables users to place trade orders and monitor their portfolios even when they are away from their computers.

2. User Experience and Convenience

Mobile trading apps are offered with a user-friendly interface, making it easier to execute trades and navigate different sections quickly. These apps optimised for small screens are convenient for users, eliminating the need to carry a laptop. Easy use, navigation, and the overall convenience of online trading in the stock market make most individuals opt for a mobile trading app over a web trading platform.

3. Performance

A mobile trading app enjoys a higher rank on the metre in various aspects. First, the speed at which data is processed, the efficiency to display data quickly, the responsiveness of the platform to the user’s actions and the reliability. Overall, mobile trading is known for better performance with greater stability and smoothness as compared to web trading.

4. Informed Decisions with Advanced Functionalities

Advanced features of trading like charting tools, technical indicators, research resources, push notifications, etc., allows traders to make informed decisions and balance their portfolios. Using these functionalities, traders can analyse market trends, shortlist and track stocks, and make informed investment decisions on the go.

Conclusion

Technology has impacted the trading world significantly and the future of stock trading belongs to trading apps entirely. Stock trading apps are handy and just enough to fit financial markets to your Android or iOS-driven smartphone. Thanks to mobile trading apps, stock trading is now at your fingertips with more easy accessibility, transparency, and security. Download a renowned and trustworthy mobile trading app to access various asset classes in multiple markets just using your smartphone.

