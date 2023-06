TMC questions PM Modi's visit to US when Manipur burns

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States amid the ethnic strife in Manipur, where over 100 lives have been lost since early last month.

The BJP rebutted the charge pointing out that the central and Manipur governments are concerned about the situation in the northeastern state and efforts are on to bring peace.

Modi is visiting the US for four days from June 21 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

“So what if #Manipur is burning? For PM @narendramodi, US visit is more important,” the TMC tweeted.

For PM @narendramodi, US visit is more important. pic.twitter.com/8Bf9pg0P9Q — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) June 21, 2023

The TMC, which has been critical of the BJP’s “mishandling” of the situation in Manipur, also said, “More than 100 lives lost, 50,000 people displaced, and Modi ji is off to his first state visit to the US. Miss the good old days when leaders actually addressed crises instead of evading responsibility!”

Following TMC’s tweet, BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya urged West Bengal’s ruling party first to ensure proper law and order for the upcoming panchayat polls.

“The Centre and the state government of Manipur are very much concerned about the situation in Manipur. The TMC doesn’t need to lecture the honourable prime minister on what he should do or not,” he said.

Clashes first broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mainly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

