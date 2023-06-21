Chile eyes markets in smaller Indian cities for its food products

New Delhi: Having made its presence felt in the agro-products segment in big Indian cities, Chile is now keen to tap the markets in smaller cities for its premium produce of wines, walnuts and other dry fruits.
The Latin American country is also keen to let its customers inform about the country of origin of the products and is set to launch a brand-building campaign through a masterclass on Chilean wines and other events.
“There is a lot of interest here. There is a big opportunity here, we are going to increase that. We are not only talking of big cities, but also looking at Tier-2, Tier-3 cities,” Ignacio Fernandez Ruiz, General Director of ProChile, an arm of the Foreign Ministry that deals in the promotion of exports, told PTI.
Ruiz said ProChile is in talks with local importers and businesses to identify new markets in India.
Chile has been exporting walnuts, wines, cherries, kiwis, prunes to India, and is also keen to increase the basket of food products under the preferential trade agreement.
“We could go further in our trade relationship in terms of our trade agreement that can be enhanced in order to put more goods into it,” Ruiz said.
Chile was the first Latin American country to individually sign a trade agreement with India and currently, both countries maintain a partial scope agreement that came into force in 2017.
Ruiz said his mission is also to make people aware that the popular products available in the markets here are from Chile.
“We do have some products here, but people do not know that the source of the products is Chile. That is probably the main target of this mission,” he said.
ProChile is also inaugurating a new trade office in Mumbai, where it is holding a masterclass — “Know Chile Through Wines”.
“We are going to have a masterclass on Chilean wines — the main features of the wines, their characteristics, the valleys where they are produced,” Ruiz said.
He said the trade between India and Chile tops USD 2 billion with the balance of trade in favour of New Delhi.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“The important thing is that the trade relationship between the two countries has grown intensively during the last 15 years since we signed the partial agreement in trade in 2007.
“The trade between both countries has increased by 500 per cent or something like that. We can see that there is a necessity to go further,” Ruiz said.
Also Read | US visit opportunity to enrich depth, diversity of our relations: Modi
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates ‘CM HELPS’ centre in Tawang
- More heavy rains forecast in Assam; flood situation grim
- Sikkim: 9 ITBP personnel, 4 others injured in road accident
- More late night firing incidents reported from Manipur
- PM Modi arrives in US on his maiden state visit
- Food insecurity increased in South Asia during Covid: Report