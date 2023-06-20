World Yoga Day 2023: 6 asanas for a healthy life

Guwahati: Since its inception in 2015, World Yoga Day has been observed on June 21 every year. The day aims to promote awareness of the benefits of the ancient practice of yoga.

This year marks the 9th anniversary of World Yoga Day and the theme for the year is ‘Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, encapsulating the collective aspiration for ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’.

While everyone wants to practice yoga for a healthy mind and body, sometimes its just not possible to do it. So, to make things easier for you on this year’s World Yoga Day, we have listed 6 yoga asanas which you can practice with ease.

Vajra Asana/Thunderbolt Pose

This simple seated pose asana has major health benefits, especially for your knees and digestion. While it may be difficult for you initially, once you practice it for a couple of days, you will find yourself sitting comfortably in Vajra Asana for long stretches.

Padma Asana

This yoga asana makes our body limber and flexible enough to be able to sit for long hours of mediation. This asana is easy to perform and helps in digestion and blood circulation.

Gomukh Asana

This yoga asana is mainly for our spine and helps in preventing and getting rid of back pain and spinal problems. It also helps us to maintain correct body alignment.

Kapalbhati

This is one of the most popular yoga asanas and is known to energise our body by pumping out all the toxins. It is a Sanskrit word, meaning “shining skull”.

Downward Dog

This yoga asana is easy to perform and is a fantastic all-round body stretch. Apart from toning your arms, legs and stomach, it is also good for blood circulation.

Child’s Pose

This is a relaxing and rejuvenating yoga asana to recharge your mind and body. It relaxes our entire body, especially the neck, back and legs.

