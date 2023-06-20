Peace, tranquillity in border areas crucial to normal ties with China: Modi

New Delhi: Asserting that peace and tranquillity in the border areas are essential for normal bilateral ties with China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India has a core belief in respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity and was fully prepared and committed to protecting its sovereignty and dignity.
In an interview with The Wall Street Journal ahead of his first state visit to the US, Modi also talked about the Ukraine conflict, saying some people say that India is neutral but it is on the side of peace.
Disputes should be resolved with “diplomacy and dialogue”, not war, the prime minister said and added that “some people say that we are neutral. But we are not neutral. We are on the side of peace.”
“All countries should respect international law and the sovereignty of countries,” he said.
Referring to the criticism of India’s stance on Russia over that country’s conflict with Ukraine, Modi said, “I don’t think this type of perception is widespread in the US.”
“I think India’s position is well known and well understood in the entire world. The world has full confidence that India’s topmost priority is peace,” he said.
On the India-China relationship, Modi said that for normal bilateral ties with China, peace and tranquility in the border areas are essential.
“We have a core belief in respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity, observing the rule of law and peaceful resolution of differences and disputes. At the same time, India is fully prepared and committed to protect its sovereignty and dignity,” he said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over three-year confrontation in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh even as the two sides completed disengagement from several areas following extensive diplomatic and military talks.
The eastern Ladakh border standoff erupted in May of 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong Lake area.
India has been maintaining that its ties with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas.
Also Read | China’s Qinghai-Tibet ecosystem legislation is a landmark, but for whom?
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: AdtU launches special CD as tribute to Bishnu Prasad Rabha
- Why Delhi and Washington need each other
- Zero tolerance on spurious meds, 71 firms get notices: Mandaviya on cough syrup row
- Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio expresses concern over Manipur crisis
- Arunachal govt, Indian Army inaugurate Tawang Marathon
- Peace, tranquillity in border areas crucial to normal ties with China: Modi