New Delhi: A roadmap for defence industrial cooperation is expected to be the key outcome of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States beginning June 21, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said on Monday.
Addressing a press conference here, he said all aspects of defence co-production and co-development will be part of the discussions between Modi and US President Joe Biden.
“One of the key components which will be prominently showcased will be bilateral defence cooperation,” he said.
“The second key component has been strong trade and investment partnership. Third is the technology component which interfaces with many other domains – telecom, space, manufacturing and investment,” Kwatra said.
The prime minister will visit the US from June 21-23 and Egypt from June 24-25, he said.
Modi’s visit to the US will commence in New York, where he will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the headquarters of the United Nations on June 21.
From New York, he will travel to Washington where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22, and meet President Biden to continue their high-level dialogue.
Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a state dinner in honour of Modi the same evening.
The prime minister will address a joint sitting of the US Congress on June 22, according to the MEA. On June 23, he will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Bilnken.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
In addition to the official engagements, the prime minister is scheduled to have several curated interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders.
In Egypt, the prime minister will visit the al-Hakimi mosque, which was renovated and restored by the Bohra community.
The prime minister’s visit to Egypt is at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi who was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations this year.
This will be Modi’s first visit to Egypt as prime minister.
Also Read | Being a Sumi: What our ancestors wore
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- ‘Adipurush’ faces protests in India, ban in Nepal; earns Rs 340 cr in 3 days
- China President Xi says agreement reached on ‘specific issues’ with US
- Here’s why there could still be a ninth planet in our Solar System
- Defence cooperation roadmap to be key outcome of PM’s US visit: Foreign Secy
- Synthetic human embryos: What are the ethical and moral quandaries?
- Modi euphoria captures US ahead of first State Visit