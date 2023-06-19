Rajnath Singh holds talks with Vietnamese defence minister

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday held talks with his Vietnamese counterpart General Phan Van Giang, who is on a two-day visit to India.
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and other top officials from the Ministry of Defence also attended the meeting.
The two sides have been focused on further boosting bilateral defence ties and reviewing the situation in the South China Sea, a region that has witnessed growing Chinese assertiveness.
Both sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.
Relations between the two countries were elevated to the level of strategic partnership’ during the visit of Vietnam’s then Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung to India in July 2007.
In 2016, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Vietnam, bilateral relations were further elevated to a “comprehensive strategic partnership”
With India stressing on its Act East policy, Vietnam has emerged as a key partner, and dfence engagements between the two nations include wide-ranging contacts between the services, military-to-military exchanges, capacity building, and training programmes.
During Rajnath Singh’s visit to Vietnam in June 2022, a joint vision statement on the India-Vietnam defence partnership and a Memorandum of Understanding on mutual logistics support were inked.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Earlier, General Giang inspected the Tri-Service Guard of Honour, and laid a wreath and paid homage to the soldiers at the National War Memorial.
General Giang is also scheduled to visit Agra in Uttar Pradesh.
Also Read | Read the tea leaves: Climate change taking toll on Darjeeling tea gardens
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- How will Modi play his hand with Biden?
- Meghalaya: NPP, Congress forge alliance to rule KHADC
- Rajnath Singh holds talks with Vietnamese defence minister
- How to boost your winnings with no deposit casino bonuses
- Assam: IIT-G study finds bentonite, kaolin clays make viruses ineffectual
- Assam: Brahmaputra water level rises, state on high alert